Conversation Club

Topic: changes weekly

Wednesdays from 4.30 p.m.

Facilitator: Peter Sabath (USA)

You are kindly invited to participate in our reinvented Conversation Club virtually. Using Zoom you can still keep in touch with us and the American Corner Pecs community and meet new friends. Stay safe and chat with us online.

Join the program: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2384362708