An eight-meter tree trampled the telephone line between Debrecen and Bánk

An eight-meter tree fell on a telephone line between Debrecen and Bánk on Wednesday. The professional firefighters in Debrecen cut the tree using a chainsaw, the county disaster management reported.

Firefighters were also alerted to several outdoor fires yesterday. In addition to the professional units, the volunteers also intervened at different scenes.

In the early afternoon in Hajdúhadház, at the end of Nyárfa Street, the Avar burned for thirty meters. The professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény intervened with a jet of water and hand tools.

It burned on two thousand square meters in the garden of a family house in Avar Hajdúböszörmény-Bodaszőlő, Zelemér street. The flames of the Hajdúböszörmény road were extinguished with hand tools.

Late in the afternoon, in Hosszúpályi, in the Sand Farm, next to a railway embankment, the Avar burned. Professional firefighters from Debrecen, the municipal firefighters of Évavértes and the volunteer firefighters of Konya extinguished the two-hectare area with hand tools.

Hay and alfalfa bales burned in the storage part of a nearly one hundred square meter outbuilding, last night in Földes, József Attila Street.

In addition to the volunteer firefighters on earth, the professional firefighters of Püspökladány extinguished the flames with four jets of water. Fifteen pigs were housed in one part of the building but were not injured in the fire.

katasztrofavedelem.hu