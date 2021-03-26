Fresh visual designs of the renewable Pallagi road promenade in the Great Forest

Developments in the Great Forest will start with HUF 736 million in government funds. The renovation program of the Nagyerdő in Debrecen continues: as part of the investment called the Magic Forest, the construction of the second phase of the promenade next to the beach has started on Pallagi út.

Work began in front of the entrance to the Aquaticum Mediterranean Adventure Bath on March 25, 2021.

In the second phase, the pavement and the public lighting, special, so-called experience lighting is realized on the lampposts floodlights with the combined effect of steam nozzles, and the vegetation is also refreshed. The work is expected to be completed in June.

And here are the visual designs:

Visual plans, photos: DMJV Mayor’s Office