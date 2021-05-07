Debrecen receives money from the government to compensate for lost revenues

The government has announced how much each municipality will receive to compensate for the reduced business tax due to the epidemic.
According to the table, the biggest winner is Debrecen, with HUF 2.925 billion coming here.
Pécs will receive HUF 2.05 billion, arriving in Szeged 1.95. Nyíregyháza (1,425) and Miskolc (HUF 1.35 billion) will also receive significant amounts.
The capital will not receive a penny, according to the government’s announcement “Budapest’s economic performance is twice the country’s average, and its development is 151 percent of the average. The capital also has significant financial reserves. ”
Hajdúböszörmény will receive another HUF 386 million from the county, here is the full list:
- Baja – 560 million
- Békéscsaba – 600 million
- Cegléd – 388 million
- Eger – 825 million
- Erd – 777 million
- Gyula – 400 million
- Hajdúböszörmény – 386 million
- Hódmezővásárhely – 600 million
- Kaposvár – 680 million
- Kiskunfélegyháza – 530 million
- Kiskunhalas – 380 million
- Nagykanizsa – 588 million
- Orosháza – 430 million
- Ozd – 180 million
- Pope – 350 million
- Salgótarján – 280 million
- Sopron – 750 million
- Szekszárd – 422 million
- Szentendre – 460 million
- Szentes – 280 million
- Szolnok – 825 million
- Zalaegerszeg – 630 million
Ajka, Dunakeszi, Gyöngyös, Siófok and Vác will also receive support for a pre-determined development purpose.
debreceninap.hu