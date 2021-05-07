Debrecen receives money from the government to compensate for lost revenues

The government has announced how much each municipality will receive to compensate for the reduced business tax due to the epidemic.

According to the table, the biggest winner is Debrecen, with HUF 2.925 billion coming here.

Pécs will receive HUF 2.05 billion, arriving in Szeged 1.95. Nyíregyháza (1,425) and Miskolc (HUF 1.35 billion) will also receive significant amounts.

The capital will not receive a penny, according to the government’s announcement “Budapest’s economic performance is twice the country’s average, and its development is 151 percent of the average. The capital also has significant financial reserves. ”

Hajdúböszörmény will receive another HUF 386 million from the county, here is the full list:

Baja – 560 million

Békéscsaba – 600 million

Cegléd – 388 million

Eger – 825 million

Erd – 777 million

Gyula – 400 million

Hajdúböszörmény – 386 million

Hódmezővásárhely – 600 million

Kaposvár – 680 million

Kiskunfélegyháza – 530 million

Kiskunhalas – 380 million

Nagykanizsa – 588 million

Orosháza – 430 million

Ozd – 180 million

Pope – 350 million

Salgótarján – 280 million

Sopron – 750 million

Szekszárd – 422 million

Szentendre – 460 million

Szentes – 280 million

Szolnok – 825 million

Zalaegerszeg – 630 million

Ajka, Dunakeszi, Gyöngyös, Siófok and Vác will also receive support for a pre-determined development purpose.

