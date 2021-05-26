The roof of an outbuilding caught fire in Balmazújváros

The roof structure of a sixty-square-meter outbuilding burned in its entirety on Tuesday night in Balmazújváros, Hajdú-Bihar County. The city’s municipal firefighters fired a jet of water to extinguish it. Professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény were also alerted to go to the scene.

Update:

The roof structure of a sixty-square-meter outbuilding used as a residential house burned in its entirety in Balmazújváros. The professional firefighters of Balmazújváros and the professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény extinguished the flames with three jets of water.

