The roof of an outbuilding caught fire in Balmazújváros

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The roof of an outbuilding caught fire in Balmazújváros

The roof structure of a sixty-square-meter outbuilding burned in its entirety on Tuesday night in Balmazújváros, Hajdú-Bihar County. The city’s municipal firefighters fired a jet of water to extinguish it. Professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény were also alerted to go to the scene.

Update:

The roof structure of a sixty-square-meter outbuilding used as a residential house burned in its entirety in Balmazújváros. The professional firefighters of Balmazújváros and the professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény extinguished the flames with three jets of water.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

The prison sentence of a man who downloaded child pornography was reduced

Bácsi Éva

The roof of an outbuilding caught fire in Balmazújváros

Bácsi Éva

A raging man slammed a cat against a wall in Berettyóújfalu

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *