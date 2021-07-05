A 9-year-old boy drowned in a canal in Hajdú-Bihar

A nine-year-old boy drowned in a watering canal between Báránd and Kaba on Sunday morning. According to haon.hu, the boy was playing with his sister on the bank of a canal when he fell into the water.

Dávid Ménes, the regional communication officer of the ambulance service, told MTI that they had arrived at the scene with several ambulances and an ambulance helicopter. They immediately began caring for the two children, but they could no longer save the boy’s life.

The little girl was taken to the clinical center of the University of Debrecen in a stable condition.

The duty officer of the Hajdú-Bihar police headquarters stated that the case was being investigated as part of an administrative procedure.

debreceninap.hu