School supplies were collected in Debrecen for children in need

Like last year, the Egy Morzsányi Szeretet Egyesület announces a school fundraiser in Debrecen. Although it is more than a month until the beginning of the school year, it is necessary to think now that the children of families from difficult life situations will have the necessary tools to start the new school year by September, writes Andrea Lipcsei, the head of the association.

The association asks for help in collecting the following teaching aids:

>> new and used school bags;

>> drawing equipment;

>> gymnastic equipment;

>> stationery, pens, pencils, crayons, pen holders;

>> cleanliness packages;

>> laptops, tablets, desktops for digital education,

>> children’s and youth books, compulsory readings.

If you can help in any way, with teaching aids, financial support, please indicate to this e-mail address: morzsapartydebrecen@gmail.com.

Civis P Kft, which deals with office and stationery, also joined the collection, and they undertook to accept donations as a collection point. Address of retail and wholesale of paper and stationery: Debrecen, Veres Péter utca 31. Anyone who brings their donation to this collection point should indicate that they wish to join the initiative of the Egy Morzsányi Szeretet Egyesület.

The collection is scheduled to be completed by the end of August 2021. Unfortunately, we have a lot of children living in poverty among our protégés, so we can accept “unlimited” donations

– read in the Communication.