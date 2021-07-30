Two bus services from Debrecen are forced to go on a diversion route

Bácsi Éva

DKV Zrt. informs the passengers that asphalting works are being carried out on Békessy Béla Street, which also affects bus traffic. During the works on July 31, 2021, on Saturday, from 07:00 to 18:00, buses 22Y and 24Y are expected to run on a diversion route.

Routing route:

Bus 22Y:
Original route – Böszörményi út – Doberdó utca – Karács utca – Móricz Zsigmond út – original route
Missing stop: Csokonai Vitéz Mihály Gimnázium

The 22Y bus stops at the Árpád Vezér Primary School and Doberdó Street stops on the diversion route.

Bus 24Y:
Original route – Kartács street – Doberdó street – Böszörményi road – original route
Missing stop: Csokonai Vitéz Mihály Gimnázium

The 24Y bus stops at Kartács utca, Doberdó utca and Árpád Vezér Primary School stops on the diversion route.

 

