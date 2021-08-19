Come along with us on the yellow brick road! 💛

Culture Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Come along with us on the yellow brick road! 💛

Now you can be part of the incredible journey of Dorothy, the Scarecro, the Tin man and the Cowardly Lion. The truly heartfelt tale of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, directed by Ilja Bocharnikovs, comes to life on the stage of the Nagyerdei Open Air Theatre.

Beautiful music, great performance and talented actors await the audience!

Language of the performance:
August 27 – Hungarian
August 28 – Hungarian with English subtitle

More information:
https://fb.me/e/1GbxkmeVy

Online ticket purchase:
https://nagyerdeiszabadteri.jegy.hu/

 

 

Csokonai Theater

Related Posts

Come along with us on the yellow brick road! 💛

Bácsi Éva

You can also follow the concert of Tamás Vásáry and the Zoltán Kodály World Youth Orchestra in Debrecen online

Bácsi Éva

The courtyard of the Debrecen Youth House will soon be in bloom

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *