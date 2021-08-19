Come along with us on the yellow brick road! 💛

Now you can be part of the incredible journey of Dorothy, the Scarecro, the Tin man and the Cowardly Lion. The truly heartfelt tale of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, directed by Ilja Bocharnikovs, comes to life on the stage of the Nagyerdei Open Air Theatre.

Beautiful music, great performance and talented actors await the audience!

Language of the performance:

August 27 – Hungarian

August 28 – Hungarian with English subtitle

More information:

https://fb.me/e/1GbxkmeVy

Online ticket purchase:

https://nagyerdeiszabadteri.je gy.hu/

Csokonai Theater