Tragic Accident on Main Road 35

There was a traffic accident on Thursday morning (19th August) on main road No. 35 between Hajdúböszörmény and Görbeháza.

According to the available information, under hitherto unclear circumstances, a truck and a motorcycle collided this morning on main road 35.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the motorbike was injured so severely that he lost his life on the scene. On the affected road section, a half-track roadblock is in force for the duration of the on-site investigation and the technical rescue.

