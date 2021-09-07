Road construction in Paprika Street has been completed

The details were reported on the spot by László Pósán, Member of Parliament, and Szabolcs Komolay, a local government representative, on September 6, 2021, the local government of Debrecen announced.

As Szabolcs Komolay said, this investment is also a very important stage of the Horticulture Development Program. The local government of the city thinks that it distributes its own or European Union resources in such a way that they can serve the developments in all areas of Debrecen in an even way. This has characterized the planning of resources this year as well. Using the municipal own resources – HUF 31 million – on Paprika Street, which has been waiting for road construction for a very long time, the asphalt pavement was built 290 meters long and 3.5 meters wide, with a sidewalk on two sides and a border for stormwater drainage on one side of the road.

The gate entrances were designed according to the request of the residents. So far, the drainage of stormwater in Paprika Street has caused significant problems, which will hopefully be solved through this investment – by building a larger stormwater drainage capacity than before. The part of the city that includes Paprika Street – the Lencz site – is a dynamically developing part of Debrecen, and developments similar to Paprika Street are needed. As Szabolcs Komolay said, it is hoped that Köszméte and Ribizli streets will be able to get asphalt paving this year as well. This will complete the asphalting of the streets in the so-called “old part” of the Lencz site, with the exception of Pohl Ferenc and Árnyas streets.

Member of Parliament László Pósán emphasized that the local government of Debrecen will allocate a total of HUF 1.7 billion this year on the basis of a public initiative for the asphalting of a total of 27 streets and the implementation of related infrastructural developments, such as stormwater drainage. The biggest difficulty with most of the streets waiting for such developments is that they are very narrow.

Ensuring the right area requires the cooperation of the residents, to allow a certain amount of land to be handed over from their plots for road construction. However, this cooperation is often not smooth, which can delay the development of a planned development for years or decades. Therefore, László Pósán asked the residents of the affected streets to show solidarity with each other and to help them implement important public interest investments for their residential community.

And keep in mind that such an investment also affects the level of infrastructural development of the whole city, because new roads can only be built where existing ones can be connected.

In Paprika Street, as a result of the development, a one-way traffic order was established from Pohl Ferenc Street to Monostorpályi Road.

