The renovation of the drinking water network on Sándor Petőfi Street in Derecske has been completed

On December 22, the reconstruction works of the backbone and connection pipelines of the drinking water network on Sándor Street in Petőfi, which started on October 4, were completed – announced the managing director of Zsolt Kovács DEVAG Nonprofit Kft.

In the initial period, chlorinated, alkaline water can get into the connection lines, which the system releases in a short time, and it is not harmful to health.

Restoration (concreting, asphalting) works will be carried out in the spring.

 

