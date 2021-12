DVSC SCHAEFFLER – Alba Fehérvár KC women’s handball championship match will be held at the Hódos Imre Sports Hall on December 30 from 18:00.

Passengers with a fan pass for the 2021/2022 season can use tram 1 and trolleybus 3, 3A, 5 and 5A free of charge on the day of the match from 16:00 to 22:00.

debreceninap.hu