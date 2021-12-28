Due to an unexpected event, WizzAir’s plane could not land in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Debrecen Airport was unable to receive a flight on Monday due to a runway failure – MTI reported from a local source.

WizzAir’s flight from Paris could not land in Debrecen at 12.05, the plane was directed to Budapest Liszt Ferenc Airport. The next flight will arrive from Moscow at 18.15, the mistake must be rectified by then, the MTI correspondent said.

According to the airport’s announcement Monday afternoon

“The repair material for a previously defected concrete defect on the runway pavement has loosened unexpectedly”.

Until the new pavement defect was corrected, the head of Debrecen International Airport Kft., which operated the airport, ordered the temporary closure of the runway of the airport in order to keep the highest level of flight safety in mind.

The pavement defect was corrected at 3.30 pm so that Debrecen International Airport has once again become suitable for “continuing safe aviation activities” – the announcement concluded.

