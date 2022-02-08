Due to an Accident Tram 2 Runs in Two Stages

DKV Zrt. informs the passengers that there was an accident at Károlyi Mihály street, which affects tram 2. During the police scene investigation, trams run on line 2 in two stages.

Stage 1: Nagyállomás – Szent László Greek Catholic Grammar School – Nagyállomás

Stage 2: Szent László Greek Catholic Grammar School – Károlyi Mihály street – Doberdó street – Károlyi Mihály street – Szent László Greek Catholic Grammar School. Tickets are still valid after the transfer, but they must be validated on all vehicles.

hajdupress.hu

