Saying goodbye to Ildikó M. Tóth, a journalist from Debrecen

Journalist Ildikó M. Tóth from Debrecen, who died after a long illness at the age of 49, was buried on Friday in the public cemetery in Hajdúböszörmény. The journalist died on March 28th. Ildikó M. Tóth spent about 30 years in the media: in 1994 she started her career as a news editor and newsreader at a local station in Hajdúböszörmény, Keleti Főcsatorna radio, then she edited the news on two local radio stations in Miskolc and received an independent program.

During her years in Miskolc, she started television in the Miskolc district editorial office of the Hungarian Television, where in addition to her work as a reporter and editor, she also served as a presenter. After her years in Miskolc, she continued her career in Debrecen in 2000 as the news editor of Radio 1, then as a senior news editor, while working for a radio station in Nyíregyháza, she was a local correspondent for Havaria Press and became the editor of the free courier newspaper. She started working for Debrecen Television in 2002: first as a reporter, then as an editor, and later as a news director.

After years of active radio and television, in 2013 she was commissioned as a press chief to organize the unified communication of the University of Debrecen. On his initiative, the institution set up the university press office. In 2017, his professional work was recognized with the press award of the city of Debrecen. It was announced at Friday’s funeral that the university will establish a press award named after Ildikó M. Tóth, and the press office she has run so far will continue to operate as the press center of Ildikó M. Tóth at the University of Debrecen.

