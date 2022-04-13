Parking order during the Easter holidays in Debrecen

During the Easter Holidays, the order of parking in Debrecen will change. On Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Monday, April 15, 2022, motorists will be able to park for free at the city’s surface toll booths.

DV Parking draws your attention to the fact that waiting in the underground garages and in the parking lot of Debrecen Airport is still subject to a charge. You will have to pay for the wait in both the surface parking lots and the underground garages on April 16, 2022, while Saturday’s parking schedule will remain in effect.

DV Parking