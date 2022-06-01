Exemption for coronavirus workers on DKV buses will be abolished

Under the epidemiological measures, the emergency declared due to the pandemic will end on 1 June 2022. According to the governmental decree, the travel allowance for other workers involved in the protection of health against the coronavirus pandemic will end on 14 June 2022.

DKV Zrt. draws attention to the fact that from 15 June 2022 they can only travel on flights with a valid ticket or season ticket.

The season ticket valid for the month of June can be conveniently purchased from home without a queue for an identity card, student card, or City Card on the website www.dkv.hu. Passengers can also redeem line tickets through the mobile phone application with a credit card purchase.

DKV