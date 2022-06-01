“The county on the move”: the series of programs funded by EU for children in Hajdú-Bihar has ended

The spring phase of the county government’s series of sports events for young people ended on May 30th.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Local Government organizes the skill competition of the school communities in eight consortia (Kaba, Hajdúböszörmény, Püspökladány, Hajdúnánás, Csökmő, Biharkeresztes, Berettyóújfalu, Esztár). The upper secondary students of the primary schools of the municipalities participating in the consortia compete against each other in a series of competitions. Three teams of 8 people play in each of the participating institutions. Participants will receive “sporty” gifts.

The competitions were divided into two phases: the consortium in Csökmő, Hajdúnánás, Kaba, and Estár in the spring, and the consortium in Biharkeresztes, Hajdúböszörmény, Berettyóújfalu, and Püspökladány in the autumn.

The goal of the “County on the Move” skill competition, organized by the county government within the framework of the Human Resource Development Operational Program (EFOP), is to move, compete and experience together to contribute to a healthy lifestyle.

The last three venues of the first phase of the MAM were Berekböszörmény, Esztár, and Hajdúbagos, where Vice President László Bulcsu greeted the students.

HBMÖ