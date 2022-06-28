Half a million flowers, one thousand six hundred artificial flowers will be on display at this year’s Flower Carnival in Debrecen

This year, the flower carnival in Debrecen will be held again in its traditional form on August 20, the audience will see twelve flower carts decorated with half a million flowers and thousands of artificial flowers during the carnival process, the organizers announced at the event’s announcement in The Big Forest.

After two years of restrictions, the Flower Carnival, which will be held for the 53rd time in 56 years, will return in its entirety, renewed in some elements. The carnival’s goal is to make it more sustainable, greener, and more prosperous year after year.

Chief organizer Réka Mészáros said that the carnival, which has a tradition of several centuries, now includes not only the parade of flower carts and art groups on August 20 but also a series of colorful programs lasting a week.

August 15-21. the Carnival Week will open with a concert by Mexican opera singer Ramon Vargas on the stage in front of the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen. As part of the Dancing in the City program, 1,200 dancers from Debrecen and the surrounding area will perform at various points in the city during the carnival week.

There will be many Czech and Hungarian handicraft breweries in the Beer by Lake and a handicraft fair will be held on the main street of Debrecen and Piac Street. The popular program for children, the Galiba festival, is being held again, this time also hosted by the Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park in the Big Forest, Réka Mészáros explained. She added that thirteen foreign dance groups will arrive at the carnival on August 18, with dancers from India, Spain, Colombia, Italy, Turkey, Belgium, and Germany performing in various parts of the city, followed by the carnival procession on August 20.

With the intention of creating a tradition, the green fair will be held for the first time in the center of Kölcsey and in Baltazár Square, where those interested can learn about the tricks of outdoor and indoor flower-feeding and bird-feeding, as well as gardening practices.

During the carnival procession on August 20, 12 decorated flower carts will march, with half a million dahlias coming from the Netherlands. The bustle of the carnival will be accompanied by about two thousand dancers and musicians.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.