The heatwave is on the rise, the children are cooling off in the fountain in Debrecen

The National Meteorological Service warns of increasing heatwaves and thunderstorms in some places.

In their danger signal, they wrote that the heat is increasing, and the average daily temperature in the majority of the country can exceed 25 degrees Celsius, especially in the Great Plain 27 degrees.

On Tuesday, the lowest temperature is expected to be between 15 and 22 degrees. It can be a few degrees cooler on parts that are prone to cold. The highest temperatures are likely to be between 32 and 37 degrees.

In addition, attention was also drawn to the fact that on Tuesday we can witness across the country can reach very strong, in some cases even extreme levels of UV radiation.

Due to the danger of the heat, the meteorological service issued a second-level warning to Budapest and the counties of Pest, Bács-Kiskun, Békés, Csongrád-Csanád, Hajdú-Bihar, Heves, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg.

A first-instance warning was also issued for Budapest, Pest, Fejér, Győr-Moson-Sopron, Komárom-Esztergom, Somogy, Vas, Veszprém and Zala counties due to the risk of thunderstorms. By Tuesday, thunderstorms may occur in the second half of the night, mainly in the north-western, central, and eastern parts of Transdanubia.

Thunderstorms can occur in a few places in the western part of Transdanubia on Tuesday afternoon and evening, but they can be more intense, with stormy run-off winds, hail, and heavy rainfall.

There are different criteria for warning the Meteorological Service and the National Chief Medical Officer about the heat.

The national chief medical officer may order three grades, with a third-degree heat alarm valid until Thursday midnight.

debreceninap.hu / MTI