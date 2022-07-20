Foreign stars are coming again to the Campus Festival in Debrecen

This year, the Campus Festival returns with a full range of programs: in addition to the best-known and best representatives of the domestic light music scene, foreign star performers will also return to Debrecen after a two-year break – the organizers informed MTI on the opening day, Wednesday.

On four nights, at 19 program locations, more than two hundred concerts and DJ performances, as well as countless other programs await visitors to one of the largest domestic light music festivals in the Great Forest, which is being held for the 14th time, they announced.

In the announcement, festival director Péter Miklósvölgyi was quoted as saying that they are doing just as well with ticket sales as in the last full year, 2019, and it is possible that there will be an evening when the festival will be close to a full house.

Debrecen’s biggest cultural event will feature exciting, useful and forward-looking programs, popular services and memorable attractions, as well as almost all light music styles and musical subcultures – they wrote.

The Dutch star DJ Tiësto, the Norwegian singer AURORA with a special voice and personality, the Swedish pop diva Zara Larsson, the punk-rock legend The Toy Dolls, founded in 1979, and the English duo Chase & Status are also coming to Debrecen.

Among other things, the comfort of the visitors is supported by bicycle storage with 1,000 spaces, valuables and luggage storage, various street food outlets, continuous medical care, and 150 flush toilets. The “smart location” of the Campus Festival, the University Square, awaits festival-goers with concerts, scientific lectures, and professional discussions in a larger area and in a new location than ever before. The University of Debrecen is preparing more than forty programs and sixteen stands.

About half a hundred non-governmental organizations and institutions await interested parties with debates, among others, on important social issues such as mental health, spreading knowledge, and sustainability.

In one of Hungary’s largest playhouses, hundreds of interactive games, attractions, fair comedians, and children’s programs await those interested.

The Campus Festival opens at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and guests must leave the venue by 10 a.m. on Sunday, the organizers said.