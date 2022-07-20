The Campus Festival will open soon – useful information and the first performers

The 2022 Campus Festival will open its doors in Debrecen on Wednesday, July 20, at 2 p.m.

The organizers ask that you pick up your wristband in advance in order to get in smoothly and quickly! Here you can see where and what types of tickets you can exchange for wristbands:

Pass (all types), VIP pass:

:: Temporary ticket office before the forum: 07.15. (Friday) – 07.23. (Saturday)

:: Festival on-site ticket office: from 07.18 (from Monday)

Children’s tickets (under 12 years of age) can be purchased at all locations at the designated times!

Opening hours:

:: Temporary ticket office before the forum: 07.15-07.19. (Friday-Tuesday) 10:00-20:00, 07.20-07.23. (Wednesday-Saturday) 10:00-17:00

07.20 (Wednesday) from 12:00 non-stop until the end of the festival.

Day ticket wristbands can only be picked up on the day of validity, at the on-site ticket offices of the festival, or at the temporary ticket office in front of the Forum between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day.

Professional tickets, neighbor tickets, honorary tickets, and prize tickets 07.20. (Wednesday) can be purchased at the on-site ticket offices from 12:00 p.m. Weekend tickets 07.22. You can pick it up on (Friday) morning.

The location is still quiet, but not for long:

The festival will be cashless:

In the Campus Festival area, all commercial units operate with a cashless payment method.

You can pay:

– with a PayPass bank card

– with a festival card

You can also buy a pre-charged festival card at the ticket counters, and you can also get back money not spent on the card. You can easily find the top-up points on the festival map, where you can top up your card with the amount you want and redeem it during the opening hours of the festival.

After the end of the festival, you can redeem your card at the ticket office at the main entrance on July 24 (Sunday) until 12:00 p.m., and after the festival, from July 27 to September 30, 2022, at the Nagyerde Water Tower (weekdays 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. 00 hours).

The bigger stages are on the program on July 20. The full schedule can be browsed here

METAL-SHEET STAGE

PG Csoport és a Csík Zenekar tagjai 18:30 Follow The Flow 20:15 Rúzsa Magdolna 22:00 Halott Pénz

WELDING STAGE 16:45 Lóci Játszik 18:15 Blahalouisiana 19:45 KFT 21:20 Vad Fruttik 23:00 Bohemian Betyars

MARKET PARK STAGE 18:00 YesYes 19:30 Cloud 9+ 21:15 Brains 23:00 BSW 00:20 Kozmix

METAL-SHEET BEAT STAGE 19:00 Slow Village 19:45 6363 20:30 Mulató Aztékok 21:15 Mikee Mykanic 22:00 Nasiimov, FILO 22:45 AKC Misi + AKC Kretta 00:00 Debrec’N’Bass 01:00 Chase & Status DJ set (UK) 02:30 Statik & Ian AutoRun

OTP BANK – PETŐFI RÁDIÓ FÉNYTORONY PÓDIUM 17:30 Herself 19:00 Ricsárdgír 20:40 Pál Utcai Fiúk 22:20 Supernem 00:00 DOROGI

ROCK-METAL STAGE 17:00 Bypass of Anger 18:20 Burnout 19:40 Omega Diatribe 21:10 Down for Whatever 22:40 Mudfield

debreceninap.hu