The Campus Festival will open soon – useful information and the first performers

Local News Party Zone
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The Campus Festival will open soon – useful information and the first performers

The 2022 Campus Festival will open its doors in Debrecen on Wednesday, July 20, at 2 p.m.

Foreign stars are coming again to the Campus Festival in Debrecen

The organizers ask that you pick up your wristband in advance in order to get in smoothly and quickly! Here you can see where and what types of tickets you can exchange for wristbands:

Pass (all types), VIP pass:
:: Temporary ticket office before the forum: 07.15. (Friday) – 07.23. (Saturday)
:: Festival on-site ticket office: from 07.18 (from Monday)
Children’s tickets (under 12 years of age) can be purchased at all locations at the designated times!
Opening hours:
:: Temporary ticket office before the forum: 07.15-07.19. (Friday-Tuesday) 10:00-20:00, 07.20-07.23. (Wednesday-Saturday) 10:00-17:00
07.20 (Wednesday) from 12:00 non-stop until the end of the festival.
Day ticket wristbands can only be picked up on the day of validity, at the on-site ticket offices of the festival, or at the temporary ticket office in front of the Forum between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day.
Professional tickets, neighbor tickets, honorary tickets, and prize tickets 07.20. (Wednesday) can be purchased at the on-site ticket offices from 12:00 p.m. Weekend tickets 07.22. You can pick it up on (Friday) morning.

The location is still quiet, but not for long:

The festival will be cashless:
In the Campus Festival area, all commercial units operate with a cashless payment method.

You can pay:
– with a PayPass bank card
– with a festival card

You can also buy a pre-charged festival card at the ticket counters, and you can also get back money not spent on the card. You can easily find the top-up points on the festival map, where you can top up your card with the amount you want and redeem it during the opening hours of the festival.

After the end of the festival, you can redeem your card at the ticket office at the main entrance on July 24 (Sunday) until 12:00 p.m., and after the festival, from July 27 to September 30, 2022, at the Nagyerde Water Tower (weekdays 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. 00 hours).

The bigger stages are on the program on July 20. The full schedule can be browsed here

METAL-SHEET STAGE
17:00
PG Csoport és a Csík Zenekar tagjai
18:30
Follow The Flow
20:15
Rúzsa Magdolna
22:00
Halott Pénz
WELDING STAGE
16:45
Lóci Játszik
18:15
Blahalouisiana
19:45
KFT
21:20
Vad Fruttik
23:00
Bohemian Betyars
MARKET PARK STAGE
18:00
YesYes
19:30
Cloud 9+
21:15
Brains
23:00
BSW
00:20
Kozmix
METAL-SHEET BEAT STAGE
19:00
Slow Village
19:45
6363
20:30
Mulató Aztékok
21:15
Mikee Mykanic
22:00
Nasiimov, FILO
22:45
AKC Misi + AKC Kretta
00:00
Debrec’N’Bass
01:00
Chase & Status DJ set (UK)
02:30
Statik & Ian AutoRun
OTP BANK – PETŐFI RÁDIÓ FÉNYTORONY PÓDIUM
17:30
Herself
19:00
Ricsárdgír
20:40
Pál Utcai Fiúk
22:20
Supernem
00:00
DOROGI
ROCK-METAL STAGE
17:00
Bypass of Anger
18:20
Burnout
19:40
Omega Diatribe
21:10
Down for Whatever
22:40
Mudfield

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Foreign stars are coming again to the Campus Festival in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

From Wednesday, water will be distributed again in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

The Campus Festival will open soon – useful information and the first performers

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *