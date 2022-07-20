From Wednesday, water will be distributed again in Debrecen

MÁV-Start will provide its passengers with mineral water during the heat warning issued from Wednesday at main Budapest railway stations and major rural railway stations, and Volánbusz will provide mineral water at the Népliget bus station and in county seats, bus stations with higher traffic.

According to the announcement of MÁV Zrt., in Budapest at the Nyugati railway station, the Keleti railway station and the Southern railway station, and in the countryside at Miskolc, Debrecen, Nyíregyháza, Békéscsaba, Szeged, Kecskemét, Szolnok, Győr, Pécs, Nagykanizsa , those waiting for the train can get water free of charge at Siófok, Fonyód, Tapolca, Veszprém, Zalaegerszeg and Celldömölk stations. Mineral water is distributed by the railway company between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., until, as they said, the weather makes it necessary.

Volánbusz distributes mineral water on working days between 12:00 and 14:00 at the Népliget bus station and at the county seats and bus stations with higher traffic: Békéscsaba, Debrecen, Eger, Győr, Kaposvár, Kecskemét, Miskolc, Nyíregyháza, Pécs, Salgótarján, Szeged, Székesfehérvár, Szekszárd, Szolnok, Szombathely, Tatabánya, Veszprém and Zalaegerszeg – read the announcement of MÁV Zrt.

The national chief medical officer ordered a third-degree heat alert from Wednesday to Saturday midnight. A third-degree heat alert is issued when the average daily temperature reaches or exceeds 27 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

According to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service, peak values ​​close to 40 degrees Celsius can be measured in places in the second half of the week. In many places, even at dawn, the temperature is above 20 degrees.

MTI