Five Debrecen bus routes are being diverted due to a weekend football match

The DVSC vs. Újpest FC NB I football match will take place at Nagyerdei Stadium on Saturday, May 16, starting at 5:15 PM.

To ensure the smooth running of the event, the section of Nagyerdei Boulevard between Pallagi Road and Ady Endre Road will be closed from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM. During the closure, bus routes 16, 22, 22Y, 24, and 24Y will operate on diversion routes, according to DKV.

Diversion Routes

Bus 16

Towards Gyógyszergyár:

After the Baksay Sándor Street stop, the bus will continue straight toward the University, then follow the Nagyerdei Boulevard – Pallagi Road diversion route.

Towards Nagyállomás:

After the Szociális Otthon stop, the bus will turn right toward the Clinics, then continue via Nagyerdei Boulevard – Hadházi Road. After the Hadházi Road 92 stop, it will return to its regular route.

Bus 22

After the Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus stop, the bus will turn around at the roundabout and continue via Nagyerdei Boulevard – Hadházi Road – Gyula Benczúr Street – Public Cemetery Main Gate. After the Public Cemetery Main Gate stop, it will return to its original route.

Bus 22Y

After the Szociális Otthon stop, the bus will operate via Nagyerdei Boulevard – Hadházi Road – Gyula Benczúr Street – Public Cemetery Main Gate, then continue on its original route after the cemetery stop.

Bus 24

After the Public Cemetery Main Gate stop, the bus will operate via Gyula Benczúr Street – Hadházi Road – Nagyerdei Boulevard (toward the University) – Pallagi Road roundabout – Nagyerdei Boulevard. After the Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus stop, it will continue on its normal route.

Bus 24Y

After the Public Cemetery Main Gate stop, the bus will operate via Gyula Benczúr Street – Hadházi Road – Nagyerdei Boulevard (toward the University) – Pallagi Road. After the Szociális Otthon stop, it will continue on its original route.

No regular stops will be skipped on the affected routes, however buses will not stop at temporary stops along the diversion routes.