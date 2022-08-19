This is how the public transport schedule will change during the Flower Carnival

Due to the Debrecen Flower Carnival and related events, the flight schedule will change on Saturday. On August 20, 2022, buses, trolleybuses, and trams will operate according to a public holiday schedule. There are no Auchan buses on this day.

Traffic schedule of the trams during the carnival parade and Kossuth square events.

TRAM 1

Tram service on line 1 will be suspended from the start of operation until 2:00 p.m. Buses run uninterrupted on the entire line between 14:00 and 19:30.

In order to ensure the smooth running of the Kossuth Square events, trams 1 run in two sections between 19:30 and 23:59.

– Grand Station – City Hall – Grand Station

– Kálvin tér – University – Kálvin tér

At 00:30 a night bus departs from Nagyállomás on line 1.

2 TRAM

Tram service on line 2 will be suspended from the start of operation until 12:00 p.m. Between 12:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., buses run uninterrupted on the entire line.

In order to ensure a smooth running of the Kossuth square events, trams 2 run in two sections between 19:30 and 23:59.

– Grand Station – City Hall – Grand Station

– Kálvin tér – Doberdó utca – Kálvin tér

At 00:25 a night bus departs from Nagyállomás on line 2.

Traffic schedule of trolleybuses during the carnival parade

3, 3A, 4, 5, 5A TROLLEY BUSES

The flight transport passengers on the entire route from the start of operation until 06:45. Between 06:45 and 12:00, trolleybus service on lines 3, 3A, and 4 are suspended. Buses will operate again on the entire line from 12:00 p.m.

Trolleybuses number 5 and 5A run on the entire line during the events.

Traffic schedule of buses during the carnival parade

10, 10A, 10Y BUSES

In the direction of Rugó/Doberdó Street:

From 07:00, the buses are from Nagyállomás – Erzsébet utca – Külsővásár tér – Nyugati utca – Hatvan utca – Nagy Imre utca – Csemete utca – Dózsa György ut – Nádor utca – Thomas Mann utca – Mikszáth Kálmán utca – Békessy Béla utca – Zsigmond Móricz utca – Pallagi út – TEVA Gyógyszergyár – Pallagi út – Móricz Zsigmond út diversion route. Buses 10, 10A, 10Y travel on the original route after the Klinikai Központ Auguszta stop in the direction of Rugó utca/Doberdó utca.

Missing stops: Hatvan Street, Kölcsey Center (Bethlen Street), Honvéd Street, University Avenue, Nagy Lajos király Square, University Square, University, Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus, Social Home

In the direction of Grand Station:

The buses will follow the original route to the Klinikai Központ Augustusta stop: Móricz Zsigmond út – Pallagi út – TEVA Gyógyszergyár – Pallagi út – Móricz Zsigmond út – Békessy Béla út – Mikszáth Kálmán út – Thomas Mann út – Nádor utca – Dózsa György út – Csemete utca – Nagy Imre utca – Hatvan utca – Nyugati utca – Külsővásár tér – Erzsébet utca – Nagyállomás detour route.

Missing stops: Pallagi út, Sociális Otthon, Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus, University square, Nagy Lajos király square, University avenue, Honvéd street, Jókai street

Between 06:35 and 12:45, buses depart every 10 minutes from the Main Station. The parade starts at 7:00 a.m. and continues throughout the carnival parade.

BUS 11

Towards Borzán Gáspár Street:

From 07:00 a.m. the bus goes to Segner tér – Pesti utca – Mester utca – Nagy Imre utca – Tisza István utca – Antall József utca – Erzsébet utca – Nagyállomás – Wesselényi utca – Attila tér – Szent Anna utca – Klaipeda utca – Burgundia utca – Csapó street diversion route is in use. After the Csapó utca stop, bus number 11 travels along the original route to Borzán Gáspár utca.

Missing stops: Kölcsey Központ (Hunyadi János utca), Kálvin tér

In the direction of Segner Square:

Bus number 11 travels along the original route to the Berek utca stop, then Csapó utca – Burgundia utca – Klaipeda utca – Szent Anna utca – Attila tér – Wesselényi utca – Nagyállomás – Erzsébet utca – Antall József utca – Tisza István utca – Imre Nagy utca – Mester utca – Pesti utca – Segner tér diversion route.

Missing stops: Rákóczi Street, Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János Street)

The parade starts at 7:00 a.m. and continues throughout the carnival parade.

BUS 12

Clinical Center in the direction of Auguszta/Vincellér Street:

The bus schedule will change from 07:00. The bus is the original to the Szent László Greek Catholic High School stop, then Thomas Mann utca – Mikszáth Kálmán utca – Békessy Béla utca – Móricz Zsigmond út – Pallagi út – TEVA Gyógyszergyár – Pallagi út – Móricz Zsigmond út – Békessy Béla utca – Mikszáth Kálmán utca – Thomas Mann Street is running on a diversion route. After the DAB headquarters stop, route 12 continues on its original route to Vincellér Street.

Missing stops: Bolyai Street, University, Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus, Social Home, University Sports Camp, Dóczy József Street

The parade starts at 7:00 a.m. and continues throughout the carnival parade.

BUS 13

Towards Pallag:

The bus operates on the diversion route Segner tér – Hatvan utca – Nagy Imre utca – Csemete utca – Dózsa György utca – Nádor utca – Thomas Mann utca – Mikszáth Kálmán utca – Békessy Béla utca – Móricz Zsigmond ut. After the Pallagi út stop, bus number 13 continues on its original route in the direction of Pallag.

Missing stops: Hatvan Street, Kölcsey Center (Bethlen Street), Honvéd Street, University Avenue, Nagy Lajos király Square, University Square, University, Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus, Social Home

In the direction of Segner Square:

After the TEVA Pharmaceutical Factory stop, the bus runs on the diversion route Móricz Zsigmond út – Békessy Béla utca – Mikszáth Kálmán utca – Thomas Mann utca – Nádor utca – Dózsa György utca – Csemete utca – Nagy Imre utca – Hatvan utca – Segner tér.

Missing stops: Pallagi út, Sociális Otthon, Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus, University square, Nagy Lajos király square, University avenue, Honvéd street, Jókai street

15, 15Y BUSES

In the direction of Széna tér/Bayk András utca:

From 07:00, the buses operate on the modified route. The buses travel along the original route to the Mester utca stop, then they travel on the diversion route Nagy Imre utca – Tisza István utca – Antall József utca – Erzsébet utca – Nagyállomás – Wesselényi utca. After the Vágóhíd utca, overpass stop, trains 15 and 15Y continue on their original route in the direction of Széna tér/Bayk András utca.

Missing stops: Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János utca), Kálvin tér, Burgundia utca, Klaipeda utca, Szent Anna utca

In the direction of Doberdó Street:

The buses run on the original route until the Vágóhíd utca stop, then the diversion route Wesselényi utca – Nagyállomás – Erzsébet utca – Antall József utca – Tisza István utca – Nagy Imre utca. After the Mester utca stop, trains 15 and 15Y continue on their original route towards Doberdó utca.

Missing stops: Attila tér, Klaipeda utca, Burgundia utca, Rákóczi utca, Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János utca)

The parade starts at 7:00 a.m. and continues throughout the carnival parade.

BUS 16

In the direction of TEVA Pharmaceuticals:

Bus 16 operates on the Nagyerdei körút (towards the University) – Pallagi út – TEVA Pharmaceutical Factory diversion route during full operating hours.

In the direction of Grand Station:

Bus 16 runs on the diversion route Pallagi út – Nagyerdei körút – Hadházi út during all operating hours.

The diversion is valid throughout the Bus’ operating hours.

19 – BUS

In the direction of Sámsoni út:

Bus 19 operates on a modified route from 07:00. After the Helyközi bus station stop, the bus runs on the diversion route Tisza István utca – Antall József utca – Erzsébet utca – Nagyállomás – Wesselényi utca – Hajnal utca – Rakvoszky Dániel utca. After the Munkácsy Mihály utca stop, the Bus continues along the original route in the direction of Sámsoni út.

Stops to be missed: Debrecen Jury Board, Csokonai Theater, Kandia street

In the direction of the ice rink:

The 19 bus runs along the original route to Faraktár utca, then on the diversion route Hajnal utca – Wesselényi utca – Nagyállomás – Erzsébet utca – Antall József utca – Miklós utca. After the Szoboszlói Úti Áltános Iskola stop, the bus continues on the original route in the direction of the Ice Hall.

Missing stops: Faraktár Street, Kandia Street, Csokonai Theater, Debrecen Court, Tisza István Street

The parade starts at 7:00 a.m. and continues throughout the carnival parade.

BUS 22:

Traffic schedule during the carnival parade:

From 07:00 a.m. until the end of the carnival parade, the service will run on the original route to the Doberdó utca stop, then on the diversion route Kartács utca – Móricz Zsigmond út – Pallagi út – TEVA Pharmaceutical Factory. The Buses depart from the TEVA Gyógyszergyártól with sign 24 back in the direction of Vincellér utca.

The parade starts at 7:00 a.m. and continues throughout the carnival parade.

Traffic schedule in the following periods:

Bus number 22 runs on a diversion route during the Nagyerde events. The service will run to the Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus stop on the original route, then on Pallagi út, roundabout – Nagyerdei körút – Hadházi út – Köztemető, main gate diversion route. After the Köztemető, main gate stop, bus number 22 runs on the original route in the direction of Vincellér utca.

The herding is valid during all operating hours, except during the carnival parade.

22Y BUS

Traffic schedule during the carnival parade:

From 7:00 a.m. until the end of the carnival parade, the bus will run on the original route to the Csokonai Vitéz Mihály Gimnázium stop, then on the diversion route Békessy Béla utca – Móricz Zsigmond út – Pallagi út – TEVA Pharmaceutical Factory. The buses depart from TEVA Gyógyszergyártó with sign 24Y back in the direction of Vincellér utca.

The parade starts at 7:00 a.m. and continues throughout the carnival parade.

Traffic schedule in the following periods:

The 22Y bus runs on a diversion route at full time during the Nagyerde events. The service will run on the original route to the Szociális Otthon stop, then on the Nagyerdei körút – Hadházi út – Köztemető, main gate diversion route. After the Köztemető, main gate stop, the 22Y bus runs on the original route in the direction of Vincellér utca.

The herding is valid during all operating hours, except during the carnival parade.

23, 23Y BUSES

Bus 23 will stop running from 07:00 until the end of the carnival parade. Bus 23Y will not run on August 20, 2022.

BUS 24

Traffic schedule during the carnival parade:

From 07:00 until the end of the carnival parade to the Segner tér stop, the bus follows the original route, then Hatvan utca – Tisza István utca – Antall József utca – Erzsébet utca – Nagyállomás – Wesselényi utca – Attila tér – Szent Anna utca – Klaipeda utca – Burgundia utca- Csapó utca – Kassai utca – Benczúr Gyula utca – Köztemető, main gate diversion route. The buses depart from the Köztemető, main gate stop with sign 22 back in the direction of Vincellér utca.

The parade starts at 7:00 a.m. and continues throughout the carnival parade.

Traffic schedule in the following periods:

During the Nagyerde events, bus number 24 runs on a diversion route at full time. The service runs on the original route to the Köztemető, main gate stop, then on the diversion route Benczúr Gyula utca – Hadházi út – Nagyerdei körút – Pallagi út, roundabout – Nagyerdei körút – Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus. After the Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus stop, bus number 24 runs on the original route in the direction of Vincellér utca.

The herding is valid during all operating hours, except during the carnival parade.

24Y BUS

Traffic schedule during the carnival parade:

From 7:00 a.m. until the end of the carnival parade to the Csokonai Vitéz Mihály Gimnázium stop on the original route, then Hatvan utca – Tisza István utca – Antall József utca – Erzsébet utca – Nagyállomás – Wesselényi utca – Attila tér – Szent Anna utca – Klaipeda utca – Burgundia utca – Csapó utca – Kassai utca – Benczúr Gyula utca – Köztemető, main gate diversion route. The buses depart from the Köztemető, main gate stop with the 22Y sign back in the direction of Vincellér utca.

The parade starts at 7:00 a.m. and continues throughout the carnival parade.

Traffic schedule in the following periods:

The 24Y bus runs on a diversion route during the Nagyerde events. The service runs on the original route to the Köztemető, main gate stop, then on the diversion route Benczúr Gyula utca – Hadházi út – Nagyerdei körút – Pallagi út. After the Social Home stop, bus 24Y continues on its original route towards the Augusta Clinical Center.

The herding is valid during all operating hours, except during the carnival parade.

25/125, 25Y/125Y BUSES

In the direction of Veres Péter Street:

From 7:00 a.m., the buses run on the original route to Nyugati utca, then on the diversion route Külsővásár tér – Erzsébet utca – Wesselényi utca – Hajnal utca – Faraktár utca. After the Faraktár utca stop, the buses travel on the original route towards Veres Péter utca.

Stops to be omitted: Helyközi bus station, Debrecen Jury Board, Csokonai Theater, Kandia street

In the direction of Vincellér Street:

The buses run on the original route up to Faraktár utca, then on the diversion route Hajnal utca – Wesselényi utca – Erzsébet utca – Külsővásár tér. The buses run from the Segner tér stop on the original route towards Vincellér utca.

Missing stops: Faraktár utca, Kandia utca, Csokonai Theater, Debrecen Court, Helyközi bus station

The parade starts at 7:00 a.m. and continues throughout the carnival parade.

BUS 33

Towards Nagymacs:

From 7:00 a.m., the bus operates on the diversion route Segner tér – Hatvan utca – Nagy Imre utca – Csemete utca – Dózsa György utca – Füredi út. After the Malompark stop, bus number 33 runs on the original route in the direction of Nagymacs.

Missing stops: Hatvan Street, Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János Street), Honvéd Street

In the direction of Segner Square:

The bus runs on the original route until Füredi út, then on the diversion route Dózsa György utca – Csemete utca – Nagy Imre utca – Hatvan utca – Segner tér.

Missing stops: Malompark, Egyetem súgarút, Honvéd utca, Jókai utca

The parade starts at 7:00 a.m. and continues throughout the carnival parade.

BUS 41

To Kinizzi Nyomda:

From 7:00 a.m., the bus operates on the diversion route Széchenyi utca – Tisza István utca – Antall József utca – Erzsébet utca – Wesselényi utca – Hajnal utca – Faraktár utca. After the Faraktár utca stop, the buses travel on the original route towards Kinizsi Nyomda.

Stops to be missed: Debrecen Jury Board, Csokonai Theater, Kandia street

Towards Vincellér Street:

The buses travel along the original route up to Faraktár utca, then on the diversion route Hajnal utca – Wesselényi utca – Erzsébet utca – Antall József utca – Tisza István utca – Széchenyi utca. The buses run from the Helyközi bus station on the original route towards Vincellér utca.

Missing stops: Faraktár Street, Kandia Street, Csokonai Theater, Debrecen Courthouse

The parade starts at 7:00 a.m. and continues throughout the carnival parade.

BUS 43

In the direction of Kishátár Street:

From 7:00 a.m., the bus operates on the diversion route Nagyállómás – Erzsébet utca – Antall József utca – Tisza István utca – Nagy Imre utca – Mester utca. The bus runs from the Mester utca stop on the original route to Kishátár utca.

Missing stops: Wesselényi utca, Hajnal utca, Munkácsy Mihály utca, Dobozi housing estate, Brassai Sámuel Szki., Ótemető utca, Bercsényi utca, Berek utca, Rákóczi utca, Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János utca)

In the direction of Grand Station:

The 43 bus runs along the original route to Mester utca, then on the diversion route Nagy Imre utca – Tisza István utca – Antall József utca – Erzsébet utca – Nagyállomás.

Missing stops: Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János utca), Kálvin tér, Csapó utca, Berek utca, Bercsényi utca, Ótemető utca, Brassai Sámuel Szki., Dobozi housing estate, Hajnal utca, Wesselényi utca

The parade starts at 7:00 a.m. and continues throughout the carnival parade.

Buses stop at bus stops on the diversion route.

debreceninap.hu