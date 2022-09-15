The man from Debrecen who advertised and stored child pornography was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison

The 22-year-old man, whose case was heard on September 8 by the Debrecen Court, uploaded child pornographic images to an Internet social site and stored thousands of images and videos of children on his computer. The court sentenced the man to a term of imprisonment of 2 years and 6 months in prison and permanently banned him from all occupations related to the education, supervision, care, and medical treatment of persons under the age of 18, reported the announcement of the Court of Debrecen.

The case began in August 2019. At that time, the 22-year-old man uploaded a total of 54 child pornography images to a social media site at his home in Debrecen. The images and videos depicted sexuality with grossly obscene openness, in a way that was purposefully aimed at arousing sexual desire. The defendant made the images available to the general public.

Between August 18, 2019, and May 12, 2020, the accused downloaded child pornography from various websites and the dark web. The perpetrator also downloaded a chat application that uses end-to-end encryption to hide his activity, and he encrypted the directory on his computer and stored a total of 5,657 child pornography images and video recordings in its subfolders.

In addition, the defendant also saved 292 child pornography images in the memory of his mobile phone. The police conducted a search at the man’s residence on May 12, 2020, during which the technical devices used to store the images were seized.

The criminal council of Dr. Péter Kovács pointed out that, according to the cumulative punishment rules, the average sentence would have been 6 years and 6 months, and the minimum would have been 2 years. The serious crime committed by the accused is still covered by the old Penal Code. was judged by the court according to its rules due to the temporal effect. The defendant with no criminal record admitted the crime, and there was no prosecutor’s appeal, so a heavier punishment could not be imposed, but at the same time, mitigation was not justified.

The decision is final.

debreceninap.hu