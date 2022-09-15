It’s sad, but the meal distribution is needed again in Debrecen

On the penultimate Saturday of September, September 17, the Egy Morzsányi Szeret Egyesület’s Morzsaparty, combined with food distribution, will be held in Debrecen, on Bocskai Square, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., the association reported in its announcement.

The report reveals that the association wants to help Debrecen pensioners who receive benefits of less than HUF 100,000. Those who want to receive help are asked to bring the postal check for their pension or the latest order from the pension provider on the amount of the pension and their identity card.

This new initiative arose because the existence of even more families was threatened by the high inflation, the increase in utility prices, and the austerity measures of the government. Due to the price increases, the livelihood of many pensioners and low-income families is in danger, they write.

Based on the epidemiological rules, pre-packaged food is provided. They are asked to keep a distance of 1.5 meters while queuing and to wear a mask if possible.

The organization welcomes donations from Debrecen residents and businesses:

They are waiting for applications from restaurants who undertake to provide a menu for some small pensioners free of charge;

the application of Debrecen bakeries, grocery stores, and butchers for cooperation;

they still count on the offerings: food, cakes, non-perishable food in unlimited quantities;

They can offer school supplies, children’s books, computers, and laptops, most poor families lack the basic conditions for online education;

Volunteer helpers are also very welcome

Used clothes are not collected!

If you want to help or support, you can do so here:

Email: morzsapartydebrecen@gmail.com

Account number of the association:

A Morzsányi Love Association;

Erste Bank;

Account number: 11600006–00000000—93568971

Information on in-kind donations for the Morzsaparti is requested by September 16 / Friday / 12:00 p.m. Of course, they are also happy to receive support on-site.

Andrea Leipzig

Head of the Egy Morzsányi Szeret Egyesület