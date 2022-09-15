We have enough gas in our storage for 81 days, according to Zsófia Koncz, the energy supply of the Hungarian population is ensured

“How many cubic meters of natural gas are owned by natural gas storage companies in Hungary?” – MSZP representative Bertalan Tóth addressed a written question to Speaker László Kövér.

László Kövér did not lower himself to the point of asking an opposition questioner for an answer, but Zsófia Koncz did it for him. In her written response, the Fidesz representative from Borsod informed that

“The gas storage capacity is 67.08 percent. Based on current industrial and residential consumption, the charge is sufficient for 81 days. The capacity of our reservoirs corresponds to 38.8 percent of the country’s annual consumption”.

Zsófia Koncz also added, “Gas is constantly arriving to Hungary, people will be able to heat even in cold weather, and Hungarian industry and the economy will remain functional. The work related to gas procurement continues”.

According to the Fidesz representative, the Hungarian population’s energy supply is safe.

debreceninap.hu