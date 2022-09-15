The Chinese investment in Debrecen is facing many issues: problems may arise with the water supply

It is already certain that the Chinese battery factory, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), will implement its HUF 3,000 billion investment in Debrecen.
This is a great opportunity for Debrecen, but there are also problems with the investment. The water is almost here. This is because there is not enough to serve such a large industrial monster, according to the greens and analysts, the local water supply is not even enough to ensure a stable supply for the population of the region.
However, it is essential that the water resources around Debrecen are used to satisfy industrial needs. According to the locals, dried-up riverbeds are becoming an increasingly common sight, so the investor will have to find a suitable water base together with the city’s management to maintain production, reports 24.hu.
But the disposal of the polluted water is also a problem: the presence of toxic substances was detected in the groundwater around the factory.
Economic concerns have also been raised about the project. According to experts, the Hungarian government – in addition to the HUF 88 billion development of the basic infrastructure – will “step into” the investment with an additional HUF 250 billion, which actually means that the Hungarian state will finance the first five years of the factory’s operation.
The saddest pictures of the summer from Debrecen: Lake Vekeri has dried up
debreceninap.hu