A man tried to jump off the ninth floor in Debrecen

A man wanted to commit suicide in Debrecen on Wednesday afternoon. He was about to jump when they rescued him.

The officers of the Debrecen Police Department saved the life of the man who decided to take a fatal step on the ninth-floor balcony of an apartment building in Debrecen.

The Activity Management Center of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters received a public report at 1:50 p.m. on September 14, 2022, during which the caller said that he saw a man on the balcony of an apartment building who seemed to be preparing to jump.

Patrolmen from the Public Order Department of the Debrecen Police Department arrived at the scene, where they found the man determined to take the tragic step, who was restrained by grabbing his wrists. Emergency management staff lifted the 54-year-old man to the ground with a basket lift, and the paramedics took him to the hospital.

