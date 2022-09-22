A woman in Balmazújváros became ill from toxic gas

Local News
Bácsi Éva

A middle-aged woman fell ill on Wednesday evening in the bathroom of a family home in Balmazújváros, Kodály Zoltán Street. The professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény went to the incident because carbon monoxide poisoning was suspected. While the emergency services examined the injured person on the spot, the firemen carried out measurements in the vicinity of the gas boiler with an open combustion chamber.

The results of the measurements showed the presence of toxic gas in the air. The ambulance service took the resident of the house to the hospital, who was later found to have actually suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.

 

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

