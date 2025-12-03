Change on Line 1 due to an accident

An accident has occurred on Péterfia Street.

During the police on-site investigation, trams on Line 1 will operate on the sections Nagyállomás – Kálvin Square – Nagyállomás and Honvéd Street – University – Honvéd Street. Tram service is suspended between the Kálvin Square and Honvéd Street stops.

Tickets already purchased remain valid after transferring, but they must be validated on both vehicles.

UPDATE: The traffic flow has been restored on Line 1
The police investigation on Péterfia Street has been completed. Line 1 trams are running again on the full route.

 

 

