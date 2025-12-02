Multiple types of drugs were found on the man from Debrecen

Hajdú-Bihar county police have completed their investigation under the DELTA Program against a man from Debrecen who was found with nearly 200 grams of drugs.

This spring, members of the Cívis Public Area Support Subdivision began following a car after discovering it was listed as wanted. They managed to stop the driver when he arrived home. The officers searched the vehicle and the clothing of the 42-year-old man, finding substances suspected to be drugs in his coat. He then stated that he also had drugs in his house.

Investigators searched the property and found nearly 200 grams of various illegal substances hidden in several places.

After the search, detectives took the 42-year-old man into custody, questioned him on charges of felony drug possession, and detained him. The police have finished the investigation and forwarded the case files to the prosecutor’s office.