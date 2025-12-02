Renovation of the Petőfi square underpass stairs has begun

The Debrecen municipal government has started the reconstruction of the stairs leading to the Petőfi Square underpass on city-owned land. The underpass is co-owned with the Hungarian state, and in the first phase, the municipality is carrying out the necessary work on its portion.

The renovation covers the five flights of stairs leading from Petőfi Square Park to the underpass, the associated landings, and the stairs descending from them. During construction, the old structures of the stairs, facade panels, and accompanying baseboards will be dismantled. The triangular structures between the stair flights will undergo separate inspection: elements in good condition will be retained, while those in poor condition will be replaced with materials matching the originals.

As a result of the project, new, aesthetically pleasing concrete stairs with textured surfaces will be installed, and the baseboards will also be renovated, including both their repair and painting. The entire surface of the landing will receive a new concrete covering.

The construction is expected to take 4–6 weeks, although the schedule may be affected by weather conditions. There will be a few days when a complete closure of the underpass is necessary; however, the underpass will remain accessible throughout most of the work.

City officials also informed residents that discussions are ongoing regarding the renovation of the stairs owned by the state, with the goal of carrying out a comprehensive reconstruction.