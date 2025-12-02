A gas explosion occurred in Debrecen

A gas explosion took place early Tuesday morning in one of the apartments of a four-storey residential building on Erzsébet Street in Debrecen.

According to the resident, they were preparing to make tea when the piped gas stove ignited and exploded, causing the doors and windows to shift. By the time the professional firefighters from Debrecen arrived, there was no longer an active fire.

The units inspected the apartment and the building. The gas provider temporarily shut off the gas supply to the apartment. The ambulance service transported one of the residents to the hospital.