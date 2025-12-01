The University of Debrecen Clinical Center three campuses shine in festive lights

The University of Debrecen Clinical Center’s three campuses were decorated with festive lights. As part of the Advent celebrations, several locations, including the Presidential Office building, the park trees, the Kenézy Gyula Campus, and the Gróf Tisza István Campus in Berettyóújfalu, were illuminated. The holiday lights were switched on on November 30, the first Sunday of Advent.

“The University of Debrecen Clinical Center has aimed not only to be at the forefront of patient care, education, and research, but also to reflect the university’s historical traditions and prestige in its appearance. In this spirit, a unified visual identity has been shaped over the years, partly through building renovations and partly—especially during Advent and the Christmas season—through festive lighting,” said Professor Zoltán Szabó, President of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, in an interview with hirek.unideb.hu.

The festive lights were displayed from 6 a.m. on November 30 across all three campuses. Among the locations illuminated were the Clinical Center’s main building, the park in front of the Presidential Office, the Nagyerdei Campus, the Gróf Tisza István Campus in Berettyóújfalu, and the Kenézy Gyula Campus.

As a new initiative this year, the Kenézy Gyula Campus featured an Advent calendar-inspired display: starting December 1, a new window was lit each day. As a result, by Christmas Eve, the entire campus was shining brightly with festive lights.

Visitors were able to enjoy the building and park illuminations at all three campuses of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center until the end of January.

(unideb.hu)