A carbon monoxide detector signaled in Debrecen – a baby was taken to the hospital

On Tuesday morning, the carbon monoxide detector signaled in the bathroom of an apartment on Vargakert Street in Debrecen. The professional firefighters from Debrecen marched and carried out measurements.

In addition to the open-burner water heater, the instrument detected the presence of toxic gas in the air. The specialists of the gas supplier also arrived on the scene and temporarily excluded the water heater from the system. A married couple with a couple of months old child was staying in the apartment, the baby was taken to the hospital by the ambulance service for examination. Based on their information, he did not suffer from poisoning.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate