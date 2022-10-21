There was a fire in the kitchen of a primary school in Bihartorda

Local News
The oil was burning in the kitchen of an elementary school in Bihartorda, Kossuth Lajos út, on Thursday. The kitchen was in a separate building, so the students and teachers were not at risk of fire and smoke.

The professional firefighters of Berettyóújfalu and Píspökladány were called to the scene. Before the units arrived, the school staff extinguished the flames with a powder extinguisher. Firefighters inspected the building and the ventilation equipment, the county disaster management reported.

 

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

