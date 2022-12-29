Two busy post offices in Debrecen can reopen

The negotiations led to a result, so two high-traffic post offices in Debrecen can reopen from January 2, mayor László Papp informed.

“We have agreed with Magyar Posta that the Jánosi utca and Galamb utca offices can reopen,” he detailed on his social media page. At the same time, the operation of the Ifjúság utca post office will be temporarily suspended, considering that the service can also be used in the Füredi út shopping center about 200 meters away.

The municipality is taking on a role in financing the additional costs: we will contribute HUF 65 million to keep the two post offices open in 2023

– said László Papp.

With this, the minimum objective was met, because in November the mayor mentioned the Jánosi and Galamb utca post offices among the most important offices to be reopened.

