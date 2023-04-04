There will be an egg hunt game, a test of courage, and a bunny village at the Easter zoo in Debrecen

The Debrecen Zoo’s Easter program runs from April 6-10. In the surroundings of Nagyerde, visitors can enjoy a zoo, an amusement park, Easter crafts, an egg-hunting game, a test of courage, a bunny village, Easter feeding and many more surprises, the institution reported in a statement.

The Easter program of the Debrecen Zoo and Botanical Garden:

April 6 and 7

10:00-14:00 – Easter Arts-and-crafts Activities

April 8

10:00, 11:00, 12:00 & 13:00 – Mini Circus Performance

10:30-14:30 – Easter Arts-and-crafts Activities

13:30-16:30 – ZooTastic Activities (Gibbon House)

13:30-16:30 – Dare at the Palm House

10:00-12:00 – How to Be Responsible Pet Owners (Bunnyville)

13:00-14:30 & 15:00-16:30 – Guided Tour on Our Egg-laying Friends (in Hungarian, starting from the main entrance

April 9

10:00-14:00 – Easter Folk Traditions

13:30-16:30 – ZooTastic Activities (Gibbon House)

13:30-16:30 – Dare at the Palm House

10:00-12:00 – How to Be Responsible Pet Owners (Bunnyville)

12:00-15:00 – Easter Food Saving How-to

13:00-14:30 & 15:00-16:30 – Guided Tour on Our Egg-laying Friends (in Hungarian, starting from the main entrance

April 10

10:00-14:00 – Easter-themed Regional Folklore Activities

13:30-16:30 – ZooTastic Activities (Gibbon House)

13:30-16:30 – Dare at the Palm House

10:00-12:00 – How to Be Responsible Pet Owners (Bunnyville)

13:00-14:30 & 15:00-16:30 – Guided Tour on Our Egg-laying Friends (in Hungarian, starting from the main entrance

Animals in Easter Action

9:30 – Valais Blacknose Feed

9:30 – Nile Hippo Feed

9:30 – Northern Luzon Giant Cloud Rat Feed

9:30 – Reticulated Giraffe Feed

10:00 – Tufted Capuchin Feed

10:00 – Red Panda Feed

10:15 – Breakfast in Bunnyville

10:30 – Ring-tailed Coati Feed

10:45 – Red-necked Wallaby Feed

11:15-11:45 – Catta Walkthrough

11:00 – Far Gibbon Feed

11:00 – Meerkat Feed

11:30 – Two-toed Sloth and Large Hairy Armadillo Feed

11:45 – Raccoon Feed

13:15 – Banded Archerfish Feed

13:30 – Asian Lion Feed (Thursday and Saturday)

13:30 – North Chinese Leopard Feed (Sunday)

13:30 – Amur Tiger Feed (Friday and Monday)

13:45 – Introducing Our Penguins

14:00-14:20 – Take a Pic with the Macaws

14:30 – African Penguin Feed

15:00-15:30 – Catta Walkthrough

All day long:

Chocolate Egg Hunt (Zoo and Amusement Park)

Easter Tree Decoration (Zoo)

Giant Egg Painting (Zoo)

Giant Coloring Sheets (Amusement Park)

EGGShibit (Zoo)

Games to Get You Active (Zoo and Amusement Park)

Spark Your Inner Ornithologist (task sheets available at the main entrance)

Egg Hunt (task sheets available at the entrance)