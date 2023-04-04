There will be an egg hunt game, a test of courage, and a bunny village at the Easter zoo in Debrecen

The Debrecen Zoo’s Easter program runs from April 6-10. In the surroundings of Nagyerde, visitors can enjoy a zoo, an amusement park, Easter crafts, an egg-hunting game, a test of courage, a bunny village, Easter feeding and many more surprises, the institution reported in a statement.
The Easter program of the Debrecen Zoo and Botanical Garden:
April 6 and 7
10:00-14:00 – Easter Arts-and-crafts Activities
April 8
10:00, 11:00, 12:00 & 13:00 – Mini Circus Performance
10:30-14:30 – Easter Arts-and-crafts Activities
13:30-16:30 – ZooTastic Activities (Gibbon House)
13:30-16:30 – Dare at the Palm House
10:00-12:00 – How to Be Responsible Pet Owners (Bunnyville)
13:00-14:30 & 15:00-16:30 – Guided Tour on Our Egg-laying Friends (in Hungarian, starting from the main entrance
April 9
10:00-14:00 – Easter Folk Traditions
13:30-16:30 – ZooTastic Activities (Gibbon House)
13:30-16:30 – Dare at the Palm House
10:00-12:00 – How to Be Responsible Pet Owners (Bunnyville)
12:00-15:00 – Easter Food Saving How-to
13:00-14:30 & 15:00-16:30 – Guided Tour on Our Egg-laying Friends (in Hungarian, starting from the main entrance
April 10
10:00-14:00 – Easter-themed Regional Folklore Activities
13:30-16:30 – ZooTastic Activities (Gibbon House)
13:30-16:30 – Dare at the Palm House
10:00-12:00 – How to Be Responsible Pet Owners (Bunnyville)
13:00-14:30 & 15:00-16:30 – Guided Tour on Our Egg-laying Friends (in Hungarian, starting from the main entrance
Animals in Easter Action
9:30 – Valais Blacknose Feed
9:30 – Nile Hippo Feed
9:30 – Northern Luzon Giant Cloud Rat Feed
9:30 – Reticulated Giraffe Feed
10:00 – Tufted Capuchin Feed
10:00 – Red Panda Feed
10:15 – Breakfast in Bunnyville
10:30 – Ring-tailed Coati Feed
10:45 – Red-necked Wallaby Feed
11:15-11:45 – Catta Walkthrough
11:00 – Far Gibbon Feed
11:00 – Meerkat Feed
11:30 – Two-toed Sloth and Large Hairy Armadillo Feed
11:45 – Raccoon Feed
13:15 – Banded Archerfish Feed
13:30 – Asian Lion Feed (Thursday and Saturday)
13:30 – North Chinese Leopard Feed (Sunday)
13:30 – Amur Tiger Feed (Friday and Monday)
13:45 – Introducing Our Penguins
14:00-14:20 – Take a Pic with the Macaws
14:30 – African Penguin Feed
15:00-15:30 – Catta Walkthrough
All day long:
Chocolate Egg Hunt (Zoo and Amusement Park)
Easter Tree Decoration (Zoo)
Giant Egg Painting (Zoo)
Giant Coloring Sheets (Amusement Park)
EGGShibit (Zoo)
Games to Get You Active (Zoo and Amusement Park)
Spark Your Inner Ornithologist (task sheets available at the main entrance)
Egg Hunt (task sheets available at the entrance)
More information is on the event’s Facebook page.