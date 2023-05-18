When do all the fountains in Debrecen start working?

When do the fountains start working in Debrecen? – the question was asked on numerous forums, Facebook groups, and in various ways. So we asked the city administration, and here is their answer:

The following fountains are already in operation in Debrecen: the fountain of Békás Lake; the Dósa palatine square fountain; the Vezér Street fountain (Vezér Street 6-8); the public fountain of Hal; the fountain of the Ady park; the Csapó street fountain; the Baltázár Dezső square fountain; the Kossuth square ceramic fountain; the ornamental lake in Petőfi square; Humidifier in front of Nagyerdei Park 1.

The fountain located in front of Piac utca 16., the Déri tér cobogó, and the Ködszínház are expected to start operating in the last week of May after the completion of the ongoing renovation work.