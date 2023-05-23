Thunderstorm warning in Hajdú-Bihar county

Due to the risk of thunderstorms, the National Meteorological Service issued a first-degree warning for the entire country on Tuesday.

In the warning sent to MTI, it was written: on Tuesday, the probability of the formation of thunderstorms will increase from the north and northwest due to the effect of an approaching cold front. The thunderstorms will first reach the northwest, and then they may gradually spread to the central and eastern parts of the country. The strongest cells may be accompanied by stormy gusts of 70 kilometers per hour, mainly 80 kilometers per hour in the northern areas, hail of 1-2 centimeters in diameter and intense rainfall (15-20 millimeters). Thunderstorm activity does not stop overnight.

The meteorological service has therefore issued a first-level warning for the entire country due to the threat of thunderstorms. In the area of thunderstorms, the primary source of danger is lightning, and in some cases, strong winds and hail can also occur.

In addition, 13 counties have been issued a first-degree warning due to the risk of downpours, as intense showers and thunderstorms can result in precipitation exceeding 25-30 millimeters in a short period of time.

Due to cloudburst, a first-degree warning is in effect for Bács-Kiskun, Békés, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Csongrád-Csanád, Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hajdú-Bihar, Heves, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Komárom-Esztergom, Nógrád, Pest, Szabolcs- Szatmár-Bereg, Vas County.