Superfast internet service is available at another 13,000 locations

ZNET Telekom built a new optical network in and around Debrecen as part of the Széchenyi 2020 program. The HUF 1.9 billion investment was realized with a non-refundable European Union grant of more than HUF 1.7 billion.

According to the announcement of the Hungarian-owned company on Wednesday, the super-fast internet service has been made available in 13,000 locations, and as a result of the investment, the affected residents, businesses and public institutions can now access the internet with gigabit bandwidth in 320 streets. The project completion date was May 31.

According to the information published on the ZNET website, the company, which started as a garage company in 2001, employs 134 workers, its services are already available in 11 counties of the country, in more than 660 settlements, and the number of residential and business subscribers exceeds 26 thousand.

According to publicly available company data, ZNET Telekom Zrt. achieved a net sales revenue of HUF 2.65 billion in 2022 after HUF 2.33 billion in the previous year, its profit after tax was almost HUF 228 million last year, while in 2021 it was HUF 122 million.

