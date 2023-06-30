Summer film screenings at the Deutsches Kulturforum Debrecen

Do you like movies and the German language? Then this is your place at the Summer Film Screenings program series organized by the Deutsches Kulturforum Debrecen again this year, where 5 films from the German-speaking regions will be presented to those interested.
The films are shown in the original language with Hungarian subtitles:
- 2023. 12. Juli – Corsage
- 2023. 19. Juli – Toubab
- 2023. 26. Juli – Le Prince
- 2023. 2. August – Lieber Thomas
- 2023. 9. August – Berlin Calling
Start: 8:30 p.m
Location: Deutsches Kulturforum Debrecen, 4024 Batthyány u. 24. (former B24 Gallery courtyard)
The entrance is free.
The organizers look forward to welcoming all interested parties!
Downtown Outdoor Cinema 2 in Debrecen: The Cinema Strikes Back