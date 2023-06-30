Summer film screenings at the Deutsches Kulturforum Debrecen

Culture Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Summer film screenings at the Deutsches Kulturforum Debrecen

Do you like movies and the German language? Then this is your place at the Summer Film Screenings program series organized by the Deutsches Kulturforum Debrecen again this year, where 5 films from the German-speaking regions will be presented to those interested.

The films are shown in the original language with Hungarian subtitles:

  • 2023. 12. Juli – Corsage
  • 2023. 19. Juli – Toubab
  • 2023. 26. Juli – Le Prince
  • 2023. 2. August – Lieber Thomas
  • 2023. 9. August – Berlin Calling

Start: 8:30 p.m

Location: Deutsches Kulturforum Debrecen, 4024 Batthyány u. 24. (former B24 Gallery courtyard)

The entrance is free.

The organizers look forward to welcoming all interested parties!

Downtown Outdoor Cinema 2 in Debrecen: The Cinema Strikes Back

Related Posts

50 years in Hortobágy – The world of the Hortobágy National Park in photos

Bácsi Éva

Summer film screenings at the Deutsches Kulturforum Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Why hasn’t there been a Guns N’ Roses concert in Nagyerdei Stadium yet? Interview with István Puskás, Vice-Mayor for Culture

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *