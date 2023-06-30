Summer film screenings at the Deutsches Kulturforum Debrecen

Do you like movies and the German language? Then this is your place at the Summer Film Screenings program series organized by the Deutsches Kulturforum Debrecen again this year, where 5 films from the German-speaking regions will be presented to those interested.

The films are shown in the original language with Hungarian subtitles:

2023. 12. Juli – Corsage

2023. 19. Juli – Toubab

2023. 26. Juli – Le Prince

2023. 2. August – Lieber Thomas

2023. 9. August – Berlin Calling