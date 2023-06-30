KULTÚRKORTY – colorful, tasty programs organized by the Déri Museum and MODEM

Kultúrkorty…as wine and culture jointly organized by the Déri Museum and MODEM. The two institutions together offer a memorable evening program on four Thursdays in July.

At 6 p.m., the guests will get to know Debrecen’s geniuses and champions in the Déri Museum’s new permanent local history exhibition, World of Cívisek, and then walk over to the MODEM building, where Károly Keserű Keserü: Körbe-körbe c. a visual adventure tour of his exhibition awaits them.

The special walk – if you like – goes from Debrecen to Debrecen, as the visitors can admire the works of an artist who came from Debrecen and then returned home after his former citizens devotedly serving the city.

Visitors to the exhibitions can not only quench their thirst for culture, but they can also taste the beautiful juices of Tokaj-Hegyalja every time after visiting the exhibitions.

On July 6, owner-winemaker Attila Domokos (Dobogó Winery)

on July 13, owner-winemaker László Szilágyi (Gizella Winery)

on July 20 Gábor Kulcsár, owner-winemaker (Maison aux Pois) – in English

on July 27, owner-winemaker Dávid Rémusz (Budaházy-Fekete Kúria Winery) with its help, and the museum meeting become an experience.

Those interested can buy tickets for Kultúrkorty’s unique programs online at modemart.jegy.hu!

(Déri Museum)