Wine recommendation for the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days

the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days will be held between August 3-6. The festival takes place under the spell of tasters, at the event full of jazz and gastronomic excitement, you can enjoy a different refreshment in Nagyerdei Park at each toast.

We would especially like to recommend the wines that received a gold medal at the National Wine Competition in 2023.

The Chardonnay of Etyek Kúria is one of the special wines that comes from the vineyards of Kis-látó hegy, Nagy-látó hegy and Etyek Öreghegyi in the Etyek-Buda wine region. The loess, calcareous subsoil and brown forest soil result in harmoniously acidic, dry wines. Chardonnay, which originally comes from France, produces the best quality dry white wine that can be aged for a long time in a cooler climate. The wine rests on fine lees for 12 months, 80% is aged in steel tanks and 20% in new 300-liter oak barrels. As a result of the process, we get a creamier, butterier and more complex taste.

Nyakas Menádok Pinot Gris also comes from the Etyek-Buda wine region. This dry white wine is made from late-harvest, almost botrytis grapes, which have a high sugar content and can therefore have an alcohol content of up to 15%.

The word Maenads refers to ancient Greece, according to mythology, Dionysus was accompanied by swimming and dancing women in ecstatic wine intoxication.

During production, the wine is aged in a wooden barrel for a month, as a result of which richer flavors and a floral aroma appear.

Koch Irsai Selection is an elegant, elderberry and white floral scent, non-classical, full-bodied, yet easy-drinking, premium white wine full of acids.

It is made from early-ripening, mid-August, first-harvest wine grapes.

The vineyard-selected premium Irsai Olivér Selection white wine comes from areas with limited yields, the harvest and selection is done by hand. Its color, smell and taste also bear the spicy qualities characteristic of irises. Explosive muscat grape scent with freesia, elderberry and lemon. The taste shows crisp grapes, citrus and salty minerality, which is due to the significant lime content of the soil of the Hajós-Baja Wine Region. A high-quality, full-bodied, elegant, light-medium-bodied, yet playfully fruity dry wine. It is also perfect for daily consumption as a refreshing drink or as a splash.

