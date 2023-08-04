Half of the price of the little boy’s medical treatment was collected

One million forints in two and a half weeks: the charitable athlete has already collected half of the price of the treatment of the sick little boy.

Five-year-old Marci Szabó is battling a brain tumor, and his only hope is a series of treatments in Germany. Péter Nádudvari – who lives in Cívisváros – runs a total of 400 kilometers for him, and sells the kilometers he runs to raise the costs of the next treatment. Less than three weeks have passed since the beginning of the campaign, and half of the price of the intervention, one million forints, has already been collected.

After HUF 488,000 was collected in the first week of the collection, Péter recently learned that HUF 1,10,000 had already arrived in support of his initiative after less than three weeks. The philanthropic athlete said that he never thought in his wildest dreams that such a large donation would be collected in such a short time, and his goal is still to raise HUF two million because the treatment series in Germany is the key to the recovery of the little boy he is supporting.

As is known, Marci has been fighting the killer disease for years. After chemotherapy and radiation therapy did not lead to results, the family found a special series of treatments in Cologne, which is based on the so-called virus therapy: pathogens are introduced into the child’s body that only attack tumor cells.

The little boy’s body is responding well to the treatments in Germany, the tumor is shrinking, so the family is sticking with the method.

The story of Marci, who lives in Recsken, a settlement in the Mátra Mountains, reached Péter Nádudvari, who has been involved in charitable sports for eleven years. The 39-year-old man – who works as a special education teacher – was deeply touched by Marci’s heartbreaking story. “I think it’s terrible that the little guy has to deal with such a ‘monster’,” he said.

Péter runs a total of 400 kilometers for Marci, which costs HUF 5,000 per kilometer. The biggest challenge for him will be the autumn undertaking, during which he will run from the Great Church in Debrecen to Kékestető in one weekend, covering a total of 160 kilometers. “My journey will also be symbolic: we both strive for the top, which in Marci’s case means recovery,” said Péter.

The charitable athlete fulfills the following commitments during the campaign:

– Running to the Hortobágy fish ponds (50 km) in the summer of 2023.

– Running from Debrecen, from the Great Temple to Kékestető (total distance: 160 kilometers) in autumn 2023.

-190 training kilometers.

Péter’s kilometers can be purchased by bank transfer, “adopted” in the account set aside for the Donation Bank grants of the Kosztyu Ádám Emlékére Alapítvány:

Account holder: Ádám Kosztyu Emlékére Foundation

OTP 11734138-20017125-00000000

IBAN: HU12 1173 4138 2001 7125 0000 0000

BIC (SWIFT) CODE: OTPVHUHB

Announcement: SZ.MARCIKA106

