Mineral exhibition in the Debrecen Zoo

The Afrika-röpde awaits its visitors with a mineral exhibition for two weeks. Between August 7 and 20, in addition to the flora and fauna of five continents, you can admire the flowers of the mines as part of the exhibition opening in the exotic Afrika-röpde building from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For the 24th time, the zoo is hosting the exhibition organized jointly with the Pál Szőnyi Mineral Friendly Circle, which this year will be joined by György Fürtös as an exhibitor for the first time with his collection, which was previously presented at the Déri Museum.

Special minerals, fossils, semi-precious stones and precious stones, as well as tool stones worked by ancient people, can be seen at the exhibition, which will be accompanied by a knowledge test and a mineral exchange every day.

On August 12 and 13, as a novelty this year, the Paleo Party awaits all those who would like to get to know minerals and rocks, as well as the beauty of mineral collecting work, through guided tours and microscopes. The smaller ones can also try their hand at paleontologists and stone painters, the zoo writes on its social media page.

All program elements are free of charge with the purchase of the zoo entrance.

(Zoo Debrecen)