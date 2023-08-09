A bicycle service station was set up in Debrecen

The handover of a bicycle service post equipped with the support of Sensirion Hungary Kft., containing tools, a pump, and a puncture repair kit, was held on August 8, 2023, on Sinai Miklós Street, in the area between the German Primary School of Vénkerti Primary School and Basic School of Arts.

Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa – who took advantage of the bicycle path leading to the event and came to the event himself by bicycle – said: this service post is in a good place. Cyclists are important to Debrecen’s leadership, and it is important to ensure the best possible infrastructure conditions for cyclists in the city. Around 2014, a total of 80 kilometers of bicycle path network were still available in Debrecen, which has been expanded to 108 kilometers by this year. Among other things, the cycle path section on Kishegyesi út, which connects the industrial park on Határ út to the city’s cycle path network, has also been completed. At the same time, the Northwestern Economic Zone, Kismacs has also been connected, or a bicycle path runs along Diószegi út to Erdőspuszták. In recent times, bicycle path development has been implemented in several parts of the city – a connected network was recently handed over in the city center. Lajos Barcsa emphasized: the city does not want to stop at this point, because it wants to expand the cycle paths in the direction of Kassai út, for example, or to connect Pallag and other parts of the city to the network. The deputy mayor thanked Sensirion Hungary Kft., which produces high added value, for its current offer, as the managing director László Ábrahám, together with the companies he manages, has repeatedly demonstrated the importance of social responsibility.

László Ábrahám referred back to the time when he moved to Debrecen, he missed the bike paths. He also encouraged the construction of these in the current city administration, and his proposals were positively received. And the process is going well. Now, the company thought that they wanted to help those cyclists whose vehicles, for example, need minor repairs at the end of the week – when the service stations are not open. Sensirion has already set up a similar service column in the Határ út industrial park, so this is now the second one that can be used thanks to them. Their experience with the first column was good, and this induced the idea of setting up the second column in cooperation with the mayor’s office. The current location is next to a bicycle path, in a busy area, near a soccer field and a basketball court, and it can help school-goers and any cyclists who pass by, in servicing their bicycles or inflating balls. László Ábrahám emphasized: In Debrecen, cycling could be promoted even more strongly than at present, as it is a healthy, environmentally friendly and enjoyable form of exercise. He indicated that they are thinking about setting up additional service posts, and also drew the attention of other companies to join this initiative to help the cycling society.

Nóra Gyarmatiné Piránszki, head of the Vénkert elementary school, expressed her joy that the service column was located here. The school doubles as an Eco School, and they do a lot to ensure that their students prefer sustainable and environmentally friendly transport. 20-30 of their students, and a third of the employees regularly go to school by bicycle. The institution’s foundation acquired 30 bicycles, with which they can take part in nature tours in the afternoons and on weekends. The service column offers the opportunity to repair possible minor defects in the bicycles.

